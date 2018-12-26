tech2 News Staff

Just launched in Delhi, the WH-C700N from Sony is meant to be the mid-range variant of Sony’s compelling WH-1000MX3 noise-cancelling set.

The C700N apparently uses “artificial intelligence” to enhance the noise cancelling capability of the headset. As with any other active noise cancelling system, background audio is analysed and compensated for. We’re not sure how Sony’s system is different, but we do know that the 1000MX3 has industry-leading noise-cancelling performance. Hopefully, some of that tech has made its way into the C700N.

The headset is designed to be comfortable and features “premium soft Earpads” that sit over the ears. The cups can swivel flat for easy transport, but a case or pouch won’t be included in the packaging.

Yet another feature of the set is support for Google Assistant. This update essentially reduces the latency when activating and using a voice assistant like Google Assistant. Of course, there is an inbuilt mic, so answering calls is as simple as pressing a button.

In terms of battery life, Sony is claiming that the C700N can last 35 hours. It charges to full in 7 hours but can offer an hour of playback with a 10-minute charge. If you use the aux cable to hook the set into your phone or other device, you can enjoy 50 hours of noise cancellation.

The 40 mm drivers support a frequency range of 7-22,000 Hz. Impedance and sensitivity are rated at 22 ohms and 97 dB/mW respectively.

Supported audio formats include SBC, AAC, aptX and aptX HD.

The set is available from 26 December at a price of Rs 12,990.