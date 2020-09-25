Friday, September 25, 2020Back to
Sony launches WF-H800 truly wireless earphones in India at Rs 14,990

FP TrendingSep 25, 2020 10:02:08 IST

Sony has launched a new model of truly wireless earphones, the WF-H800, in India. The latest addition to Sony’s wireless earphone lineup comes with an ergonomic structure that will fit nicely inside the ears and not fall off easily. The Sony WF-H800 TWS earphones are priced at Rs 14,990. The earphones are exclusively available on Flipkart and on select Sony retail stores in India. The sale for the WF-H800 earphones kicked off on Thursday, 24 September.

The Sony WF-H800 TWS earphones are powered by the in-brand Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX. This engine reproduces digital files of songs without compressing them. The earphones feature a tri-hold structure that remains in contact with three different points on the user’s ear.

The latest offering comes with an automatic auto-power off technology that can turn the device off by sensing if a user is currently wearing the product or not. This also gets on automatically as soon as it has been taken out of the case and into the ear.

Sony WF-H800 TWS earphones

The device can reportedly offer up to 16 hours of battery life. Of this, users will get eight hours on the earphones and the other additional eight in the charging case. Sony is also promising 70 minutes of playback time with a 10-minute quick charge in the handy charging case.

The lightweight earphones (7.6 grams each) come with low latency Bluetooth support for a stable connection and a USB-C port. On the other hand, it can be connected with Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri to get a taste of any show, news or music. You can also set a reminder, get notifications and connect with friends on the go.

The product will come with different variants of Long Hybrid silicone rubber earbuds, with SS, S, M, L being the available sizes.

