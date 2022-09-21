FP Staff

Sony India has launched the WH-1000XM5, the much-awaited successor to the hugely popular WH-1000XM4. The new Sony WH-1000XM5 claims to offer a whole new immersive sound experience thanks to the implementation of a number of new technologies, that further improve the industry-leading noise cancelling and audio quality that the previous gen WH-1000XM4 had.

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 will be going up against other premium headphones like the Jabra Evolve2 65 and the Bose QuietComfort 45, as well as the Bose 700.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Features

The WH-1000XM5 uses two different processors which control a total of eight microphones that dramatically reduce noise, especially in the mid-high frequency range. It also uses an Auto NC Optimizer that automatically optimizes noise cancellation, based on the user’s environment.

The headphones have a 30mm driver unit that enhances noise cancellation. With the help of the Integrated Processor V1, the WH-1000XM5 fully unlocks the potential of Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1.

To enhance and give a more premium audio experience, Sony has used a carbon fibre composite material driver that improves high-frequency sensitivity for more natural sound quality.

Furthermore, the Sony WH-1000XMS headphones are 360 Reality Audio Certified, which means you can enjoy a custom immersive audio experience with great levels of personalisation. The headphones use Sony’s precise Voice Pickup technology that uses four beamforming microphones and an AI-based noise reduction to reduce the wind and surround noise while voice calling.

The WH-1000XM5 comes with 30 hours of battery life, so users can enjoy superlative sound even on long travels, and if they are in a rush they can now get a remarkable three hours` worth of charge in just three minutes using USB.

The headphone comes with a handy collapsible carrying case that can be made thinner for easy storage, letting users easily take their headphones wherever they travel. It supports Google`s helpful new Fast Pair feature, allowing you to effortlessly pair with your Android devices.

It also supports Swift Pair, which makes it quick and easy to pair your headphones to your Windows 11 or Windows 10 laptop, desktop PC or tablet. But the best thing of all, these Bluetooth headphones can be paired with two devices at the same time. When you receive a call, your headphones know which device it’s coming from and instantly connect you to the right one.

The WH-1000XM5 also has Quick Access so you can configure these headphones to resume Spotify playback with two or three taps, with no need to touch your smartphone. It also has the ability to automatically tailor the sound to suit your situation, recognising your most frequented locations and adjusting the ambient sound settings accordingly.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Pricing and availability

Although the Sony WH-1000XM5 has been priced at Rs 34,990, the premium wireless headphones are available at a special introductory offer of Rs 26,990. This offer is valid for orders placed between the day of the launch and October 7.

The headphones will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India starting October 8.