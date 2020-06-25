FP Trending

Sony has on Wednesday, 24 June, launched its first-ever truly wireless earbuds, or TWS, in India. Of the two earbuds, the affordable model WF-XB700 is priced at Rs 9,990, while the premium model WF-SP800N is being sold at Rs 18,990.

Sony WF-XB700 and Sony WF-SP800N wireless earbuds were launched by Sony India Managing Director Sunil Nayyar and Product Manager Mani Balan.

Sony India tweeted a video of the launch stating, "The wait for the #TrulyWirelessTrulyAmazing Headphones is over."

According to a report by TechRadar, both the TWS earbuds will be available on e-commerce platforms as well as Sony retail stores across India.

The XB700 TWS earbuds will be available in black and blue colour options, while the SP800N will have three colour options black, blue, and white.

The report mentions that the Sony earbuds will go on sale from 26 June.

Sony XB700 TWS earbuds specifications

The earbuds are IPX4 equivalent means it is waterproof and comes with a 12 mm driver unit.

The weight of the wearable is approximately 8 grams. It features Extra bass for powerful, punchy low-end sound.

It comes with a battery of up to 18 hours and also has a handy charging case. Sony claims that 10 minutes of quick charging of the earbuds will allow you to enjoy up to 60 minutes of music playback.

The Sony XB700 earbuds are voice assistant compatible and the tap gesture enables you to play, pause, stop, or skip tracks as well as adjust the volume.

The wearable is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and support SBC and AAC audio formats.

Sony WF-SP800N TWS earbuds specifications

The premium Sony earbuds WF-SP800N boasts of an IP55 rating which means it is water and dust resistance.

The wireless earbuds have sports-focused design and features active noise cancellation.

It has a battery life of nine hours and an additional nine hours from the case, which in total provides up to 18 hours of noise-free listening.

The Sony SP800N comes with the soft-cushioned arc supporter and three-dimensional curved design that ensures a secure, comfortable fit.

The wearable gets a 6 mm driver unit along with a bunch of Sony-made tech including Extra Bass, Noise Cancellation, Quick Attention Mode and Wearing Detection.

Each earbud weighs 9.8 grams and it also supports tap gesture controls.