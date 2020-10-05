Monday, October 05, 2020Back to
Sony launches its first 8K television Z8H in India with support for PS5 at Rs 13,99,990

It comes with an in-built BRAVIA Game Mode which can be used to play games on the PS5 console.


FP TrendingOct 05, 2020 17:43:19 IST

Sony India has launched the first 8K television in India, the Z8H today. The company offers a premium viewing experience along with supreme picture quality with the latest model. The Z8H is going to feature enhanced colour, contrast, and clarity with its Full Array LED screen. The 8K experience means that the big screen will come with concrete blacks and a super-wide viewing angle detail with X-Wide Angle. The product comes with a one-slate design and thin bezel, and has picture processor X1 Ultimate installed to deliver the depth in picture and details of an 8K television. According to a press release sent out by Sony, the smart Android TV is compatible with PlayStation 5.

Sony launches its first 8K television Z8H in India with support for PS5 at Rs 13,99,990

Sony Z8H

The product will be shipped with the model name KD-85Z8H 8K and it will be sold in the country for Rs 13,99,990 from today (5 October) onwards.

The smart TV is available for 216 cm length, and the big screen will immerse the users into life-like pictures as there are four times more pixels in Z8H than in a 4K TV. Sony's X1 Ultimate picture processor will help upconvert any kind of show or movie to 8K resolution. So even if you have images that were filmed in 4K and 2K, these can be upscaled close to 8K by 8K X-Reality PRO, according to the tech giant. The release states that the resolution of each subject will be optimised by object-based Super Resolution to reproduce greater “depth, textures, and more realistic pictures textures”. Hence every image displayed on the TV will come across via a remastered version.

The full-array LED and 8K X-tended Dynamic Range Pro with 14X XDR contrast adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow. The TV has low latency and is compatible for heavy-load gaming. It comes with an in-built BRAVIA Game Mode which can be used to play games on the PS 5 console. As it is a smart TV set, the Z8H supports over 5,000 apps and games from Google Play Store. YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Video, and Disney+ Hotstar are some of the other supported platforms.

