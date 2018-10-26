Friday, October 26, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 26 October, 2018 19:19 IST

Sony launches its DSC-WX800 high-zoom camera at Rs 34,990 with 4K video support

The new Sony models offer a zoom range from 24mm at the wide end up to 720mm super-telephoto.

Sony India on 26 October boosted its Cyber-shot line-up of travel high zoom camera with the launch of the DSC-WX800 that will be available from 29 October.

Priced at Rs 34,990, the new models are packaged in the world's smallest body and offer a zoom range from 24mm at the wide end up to 720mm super-telephoto.

Sony DSC- WX800. Image: Sony

Sony DSC- WX800. Image: Sony

It comes with BIONZ X image processing engine combined with a front-end LSI that delivers high-speed continuous shooting at up to 10 fps with a buffer limit of up to 155 images, the company said in a statement.

A 180-degree tiltable LCD screen allows easy framing of selfies and group shots location data acquisition via Bluetooth can collect and record location data from a mobile device.

It will be available across all Sony Centres, Alpha Flagship stores and major electronic stores in India.

