FP Trending

Sony has launched FX6 camera and an E-mount lens of 16-35 mm in India. While the camera comes with the model name ILME-FX6V, the lens belongs to model FE C 16-35mm T3.1 G. According to the company, both the products are part of Sony’s Cinema Line and hence these are aimed at a broad range of filmmakers and content creators. The professional camera FX6 comes with the latest technology of image sensor, processing engine and autofocus (AF) performance.

On the other hand, the E-mount lens offers high optical performance, reliable operability and intelligent shooting functions in order to churn out videos of professional quality. These lenses will be compatible with a wide range of E-mount cameras, be it Venice or Alpha Interchangeable lens cameras.

The camera is going to be out for sale at select Sony Centers and Alpha Flagship stores from 4 February onwards. While the FX6 Full-frame camera has been priced at Rs 5,99,990, the FE C 16-35mm T3.1G E-mount lens will be available for Rs 6,79,990. The firm has added that they will be soon launching more products as part of their Cinema Lens line up.

According to a press release, the product is going to come with a 4K full frame back-illuminated CMOS Exmor R sensor and Hybrid Auto Focus, a feature also used in Alpha cameras and FX9. it will support recording up to 4K 120p or HD 240p, 10 bit 4:2:2 colour depth in full frame. The device provides support for up to 12G-SDI and 4K resolution at up to 60p 16-bit SDI RAW output. The ISO is expandable up to 409,600 for very low light conditions and there is a wide range of tones on offer with over 15 stops of dynamic range.

Also, as part of the introductory offer, Sony is giving a B&W Type 6600 outdoor case worth Rs 22,990 free along with the purchase of the product.