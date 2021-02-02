Tuesday, February 02, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Sony launches FX6 full-frame camera and FE C 16-35 mm T3.1G E-mount lens at Rs 5,99,990 and Rs 6,79,990 respectively

The E-mount lens offers high optical performance, reliable operability and intelligent shooting functions in order to churn out videos of professional quality.


FP TrendingFeb 02, 2021 12:29:35 IST

Sony has launched FX6 camera and an E-mount lens of 16-35 mm in India. While the camera comes with the model name ILME-FX6V, the lens belongs to model FE C 16-35mm T3.1 G. According to the company, both the products are part of Sony’s Cinema Line and hence these are aimed at a broad range of filmmakers and content creators. The professional camera FX6 comes with the latest technology of image sensor, processing engine and autofocus (AF) performance.

Sony launches FX6 full-frame camera and FE C 16-35 mm T3.1G E-mount lens at Rs 5,99,990 and Rs 6,79,990 respectively

Sony FX6 full-frame camera

On the other hand, the E-mount lens offers high optical performance, reliable operability and intelligent shooting functions in order to churn out videos of professional quality. These lenses will be compatible with a wide range of E-mount cameras, be it Venice or Alpha Interchangeable lens cameras.

The camera is going to be out for sale at select Sony Centers and Alpha Flagship stores from 4 February onwards. While the FX6 Full-frame camera has been priced at Rs 5,99,990, the FE C 16-35mm T3.1G E-mount lens will be available for Rs 6,79,990. The firm has added that they will be soon launching more products as part of their Cinema Lens line up.

According to a press release, the product is going to come with a 4K full frame back-illuminated CMOS Exmor R sensor and Hybrid Auto Focus, a feature also used in Alpha cameras and FX9. it will support recording up to 4K 120p or HD 240p, 10 bit 4:2:2 colour depth in full frame. The device provides support for up to 12G-SDI and 4K resolution at up to 60p 16-bit SDI RAW output. The ISO is expandable up to 409,600 for very low light conditions and there is a wide range of tones on offer with over 15 stops of dynamic range.

Also, as part of the introductory offer, Sony is giving a B&W Type 6600 outdoor case worth Rs 22,990 free along with the purchase of the product.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Renewable Energy

Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Jan 18, 2021
Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030
Sony Alpha 1 mirrorless camera with 50 MP sensor, support for 8K recording and more launched

Sony Alpha 1 mirrorless camera

Sony Alpha 1 mirrorless camera with 50 MP sensor, support for 8K recording and more launched

Jan 28, 2021
Best multifunction monochrome printers

Best multifunction monochrome printers

Jan 19, 2021
Best Smartphones Under 20K

Best Smartphones Under 20K

Jan 19, 2021
Best waterproof laptop backpacks

Best waterproof laptop backpacks

Jan 19, 2021
Cameras that you need to begin your photography journey

Cameras that you need to begin your photography journey

Jan 19, 2021

science

Budget 2021 for disability rights NGOs: Differently-abled, people with disabilities neglected 'again'

Budget 2021

Budget 2021 for disability rights NGOs: Differently-abled, people with disabilities neglected 'again'

Feb 02, 2021
Super-Earth, three gas giants discovered by high school students using TESS data

Astrophysics

Super-Earth, three gas giants discovered by high school students using TESS data

Feb 02, 2021
Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 shot offers strong protection, fuels concern about variants

COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 shot offers strong protection, fuels concern about variants

Feb 01, 2021
Vaccine rollout gives UK rare win in battling COVID-19 despite delays, mixed messages

Vaccine Rollout

Vaccine rollout gives UK rare win in battling COVID-19 despite delays, mixed messages

Feb 01, 2021