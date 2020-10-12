Monday, October 12, 2020Back to
Sony launches Alpha 7S III camera with in India at a price of Rs 3,34,990: All you need to know

The camera and the latest memory cards will be available for sale in India from 14 October onwards.


FP TrendingOct 12, 2020 18:13:51 IST

Sony launched its latest addition to the Alpha 7S full-frame mirrorless camera series, the Alpha 7S III (model ILCE-7SM3), in India on Monday, 12 October. The latest device comes with a new 12.1 MP back-illuminated full-frame image sensor with ultra-high ‘s’ series sensitivity and 15+ stop wide dynamic range. According to Sony, the camera is able to record 4K videos with 120pi and 10-bit 4:2:2 colour depth. It features a new heat dissipating system, a dual slot relay recording tech and a new autofocus mechanism.

The Alpha 7S III will come with a side flip LCD screen and it is powered by a BIONZ XR image processing engine. This will provide eight times more processing power, minimise processing latency and also allow users to shoot in low-light situations without needing large-scale lighting setups. Moreover the back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor will reduce rolling shutter by up to three times. The base ISO of the device has been lowered to 80, thus offering a normal range of 80 to 102,400 which can be expandable to 409,600 for video and 409,600 for stills. For stills, the lowest range is 40.

The camera and the latest memory cards will be available for sale in India from 14 October onwards. While the A7S III Camera has been priced at Rs 3,34,990, the CEA-G80T memory card is available for Rs 21,100. There is another memory card variant, the CEA-G160T, which can be bought for Rs 40,990. Lastly, Sony is also introducing the MRW-G2 Card Reader, available for Rs 13,700.

“The Alpha 7S III opens up a new world of possibilities for new age content creators. It is the ultimate representation of our efforts to deliver the best technology to our customers”, said Mukesh Srivastava, Digital Imaging Head at Sony India. He added that the latest camera combines the sensitivity of the classic S-series with a feature set, performance level and user experience that will be hard to match in the industry today.

