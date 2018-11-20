Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Back to
Sony launches a new 4K camcorder which is specially tuned for capturing weddings

Available for Rs 1.6 lakh, the camcorder is equipped with a 29 mm wide-three angle G Lens.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 20, 2018 18:03 PM IST

Sony India on 20 November introduced a new handheld camcorder "HXR-NX200" for professional videographers and content creators in India.

Available for Rs 1.6 lakh, the camcorder is capable of capturing 4K high-resolution images, the company said in a statement.

The camera is equipped with a 29 mm wide-three angle G Lens alongside independent manual lens rings, enabling manual control of focus, zoom and iris.

A 12x optical zoom is dramatically enhanced with Sony's unique By "Pixel Super Resolution Technology", clear image zoom  at 24x in HD and 18x in 4K.

With Sony's "1.0-type Exmor R CMOS image sensor" with effective 14.2 MP that achieves high sensitivity, the camcorder delivers clear image quality in 4K, the company claimed.

The "HXR-NX200" enables users to stream live events in HD through a production ecosystem when paired with the MCX-500 multi-camera live producer and the RM-30BP remote commander.

The camcorder also offers users the flexibility to shoot in 4K and cut out in HD during post-production.

