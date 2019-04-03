Wednesday, April 03, 2019Back to
Sony is working on a 102 MP sensor with 6K video support for full-frame cameras

A 100 MP sensor that lets you record 6K videos on a full frame camera! Get hoarding on those 1 TB cards.

Apr 03, 2019

Sony is reportedly working on a 102 MP camera sensor, codenamed IMX555CQR, that will be used in full-frame camera for consumers.

This was first reported by EOSHDwhich got its hands on a leaked document, that reveals that this sensor will come with a "pixel binning mode for 12-bit 6K video...along with a unique high-speed digital readout for 16-bit stills".

As of now, Sony’s 100 MP sensors are used in medium format cameras. However, this would be the first time 100 MP sensors are seen in full-frame consumer cameras.

Sony is working on a 102 MP sensor with 6K video support for full-frame cameras

Representational Image.

"The IMX555CQR is a diagonal 43.3 mm (Type 2.7) CMOS active pixel image sensor with a square pixel array and 102 million effective pixels," says the description of the sensor.

Further, the report also reveals that the stills clicked from this camera have a resolution of 12,288 x 8,192 pixels. It uses pixel binning to generate a 4K image of higher quality than a regular 4K sensor.

In the leaked document, Sony describes the sensor’s specs and adds that the company doesn’t guarantee its quality and reliability unless it’s used in consumer digital cameras.

Finally, the report also suggests that Sony may eventually offer these sensors to other manufacturers as well.

