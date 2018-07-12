Sony has expanded its Xperia XA2 series by introducing the new Xperia XA2 Plus. The company had already launched the Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra earlier this year. The Xperia XA2 Plus is bigger than the Xperia XA2 and comes with a 6-inch Full HD Plus display with 18:9 aspect ratio, protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5.

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and comes with 3,580 mAh battery. There are two storage variants of the device 32 GB/64 GB which can be expanded up to 400 GB using an external microSD card. The smartphone has been listed on Sony's official website and comes in 4 GB/ 6 GB RAM variants and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. The battery on the device supports quick charging and also features Stamina Mode, Qnovo Adaptive Charging and other features that help in improving the battery life.

The Xperia XA2 Plus has a 23 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. The 23 MP rear camera can shoot 4K, 120 fps slow motion videos and comes with a single LED flash beside it. Other features on the rear camera includes Hybrid auto-focus, 5x Clear image zoom, Quick Launch and Capture and more. The front camera has a 120 degree super wide-angle lens which supports Bokeh, Soft skin, skin brightness, eye enlargement and slender face features.

The smartphone looks similar to the previous generation of Xperia devices and comes with a fingerprint sensor placed just below the rear camera on the back of the device. The metal-finished device comes with curved sides, a 3.5 mm headphone jack placed on the top and a USB-C port along with a noise-cancelling mic on the bottom of the device. The volume rocker, circular power button unique to Xperia devices and a camera button sits on the right side of the smartphone. It has narrow bezels on the sides and slightly thicker bezels at the top and bottom.

Sony has also brought features that improve the sound quality on the device. The Sony Xperia XA2 Plus features High-Resolution, ClearAudio+ and Clear Bass. It also comes with Qualcomm aptX HD audio that enables HD audio on Bluetooth wireless devices. Connectivity options on the smartphone includes GSM GPRS/EDGE (2G), UMTS HSPA+ (3G), LTE (13G) Cat4/Cat12, WiFi Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, Google Cast and NFC. The price and launch date of the smartphone is not known yet. The Xperia XA2 Plus will come in black, silver, gold and green colours.