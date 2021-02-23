FP Trending

Sony India has announced the launch of a new premium wireless speaker – SRS-RA3000. The device offers spatial sound technologies and is packed with a number of smart speakers. According to a company statement, online most speakers that spread sound horizontally, the SRS-RA3000 spreads background music both horizontally and vertically. The device boasts of Immersive Audio Enhancement and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio content playback. The device also has 360 Reality Audio tracks that offer the best in ambient sound.

The company has stated that the ambient room-filling sound creates a calm, relaxing atmosphere, helping to create the right ambience for chatting with family and friends. The RA3000 offers Immersive Audio Enhancement (IAE) based on Sony’s unique algorithm, transforming 2-channel stereo tracks into ambient room-filling sound.

Experience the Ambient Room-Filling Sound. Introducing, the new premium SRS-RA3000 #SonyWirelessSpeaker. Now indulge in your favourite activities & create the right atmosphere anywhere, anytime. Know more: https://t.co/rgaf2r7wJl pic.twitter.com/FPonWaX2aa — Sony India (@sony_india) February 22, 2021

Furthermore, the RA3000 is compatible with Spotify Connect and allows users to play Spotify directly through the speaker using the Spotify Connect app on the device. It is also compatible with a Google Assistant-enabled device with Chromecast built-in as well as Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.

The RA3000 can also be connected to BRAVIA televisions via Bluetooth. The speaker can also be grouped with multiple compatible devices for multi-room playback using Google Home or Amazon Alexa. The device can be controlled using the Sony Music Center app as well.

The company has also stated that the RA3000 analyses each track and automatically plays them at a consistent volume to avoid the inconvenience of constantly picking up the smartphone and adjusting the volume after every few tracks.

RA3000 will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and on Amazon e-commerce portal in India from 24 February onwards. The device is being priced Rs 19,990.