Sony India announces WH-1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones at Rs 29,990

Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones will be available for Rs 28,490 for a limited periods of time.


FP TrendingSep 18, 2020 16:16:03 IST

Sony India has announced the launch of WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones, a successor to the hugely popular WH-1000XM3. The headphones have intelligent features that allow users to personalise and control music, improve noise cancellation and adjust ambient sound automatically for a seamless audio experience.

WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones will be available across Sony retail stores, major electronic stores and Amazon e-commerce portal in India from 18 September with an introductory offer of Rs 28,490. The introductory price is valid until 30 September. The device has been priced at Rs 29,990.

The device supports HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 which reduces high and mid-frequency sounds. The headphones feature two microphones on each earcup that are used for noise cancelling/ The Dual Noise Sensor technology captures ambient noise and passes the data to the trusted HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 following which the Bluetooth Audio SoC (System on Chip) senses and adjusts to music and noise at over 700 times per second.

Sony India announces WH-1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones at Rs 29,990

Sony WH-1000XM4

The headphones also have built-in analogue amplifier integrated into the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. The device also sports 40mm drivers, with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragms. This makes the headphones perfect for handling heavy beats and can reproduce a full range of frequencies up to 40kHz.

For users who communicate a lot over phones throughout the day, the WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones also have the Speak-to-Chat facility which automatically stops the music and lets in ambient sound, so you can conduct a conversation handy if you want to keep your headphones on, or your hands are full.

Apart from that it also supports Sense Engine which allows users to customise music settings as per their preferred location with location recognition feature. Over time the Adaptive Sound Control learns to recognise locations that users frequent and tailors sound to suit the situation.

The WH-1000XM4 has a powerful battery life with 30 hours playback on a full charge for reliable all-day. It also supports Quick charging function giving up to 5 hours of wireless playback from 10 minutes of charging.

The WH-1000XM4 can also be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time which allows the headphones to switch between two devices quickly and smoothly.

Another interesting feature is that the WH-1000XM4 supports quick attention mode for instant conversation. By placing one's right hand over the earbud, it allows one to turn the volume done and lets in ambient sound. It also supports touch control access to various functions by tapping or swiping the panel with your fingertip. The WH-1000XM4 has Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri all built-in and users can also customise and personalise sound and music experience with the help of the Headphones Connect Application for Android & iPhone, 8 pre-set EQ, 1 manual, 2 custom settings.

