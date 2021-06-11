Friday, June 11, 2021Back to
Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch 4K TV with a 120 Hz refresh rate display launched in India

The 120 Hz refresh rate will help gamers connect their gaming consoles such as the Sony PlayStation 5 or the Xbox X series.


FP TrendingJun 11, 2021 18:12:30 IST

Sony has launched a new smart TV under its Bravia series called X90J in India. The main highlight of the 55-inch smart TV is support for a 120 Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 port.  The Sony Bravia X90J comes with a 55-inch LCD display with a full array of LED backlights and a screen resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. The 120 Hz refresh rate will help gamers connect their gaming consoles such as the Sony PlayStation 5 or the Xbox X series.

Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch 4K TV

There are other display features too; the TV supports 4K upscaling, HDR, Dolby Vision, HLG, variable refresh rate, and auto-latency mode. It also comes with Sony’s display technologies such as XR Cognitive processor, and picture enhancement technologies like Live Colour, XR Smoothing, XR Triluminos Pro, XR Motion Clarity, and more to further improve the viewing experience.

On the connectivity front, there are four HDMI ports, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, two USB ports, and more. It comes with two 10 W speakers that support Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos.

Sony Bravia X90J price, availability

The Sony Bravia X90J 4K smart TV comes at a price of Rs 1,39,990 and is now available to buy via Amazon India and the Sony stores. It is also available via the leading retail stores that include Croma, Reliance Digital and more.

The Sony Bravia X90J smart TV currently has a single 55-inch screen variant. However, it is soon expected to get a 65-inch and a 75-inch model too.

