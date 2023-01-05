Thursday, January 05, 2023Back to
Sony and Honda unveil their first jointly developed electric vehicle venture, ‘Afeela’ at CES

The first round of preorders of the Afeela will take place in 2025, while sales will begin by the end of 2025. The Afeela will feature Level 3 automated driving capabilities under limited conditions.


Mehul Reuben DasJan 05, 2023 19:43:01 IST

Almost a year ago, Sony and Honda announced they will enter a partnership to make EVs. This week, the two companies revealed a prototype under the brand Afeela.

The four-door car was demonstrated on stage at CES on Wednesday as Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida discussed the company’s mobility strategy, which places a premium on creating automobiles with autonomous features and the ability to turn into “moving entertainment spaces

The first round of preorders of the Afeela will take place in 2025, while sales will begin by the end of 2025. The Afeela will feature Level 3 automated driving capabilities under limited conditions. Image Credit: Sony

According to Yoshida, the Afeelas’ first preorders will take place in the first half of 2025, and sales will start the following year. Customers in North America will get the first shipments in the spring of 2026.

The new EV will first be produced in Honda’s North American facility and will have Level 3 automated driving capabilities under certain restrictions, according to prior statements from Sony and Honda. Level 3 autonomy means the car can drive itself in situations like traffic jams, but a human driver must take over when the system requests it.

The integration of external media along the front of the car, which enables the car to communicate with other drivers and transmit and receive critical information, was one of the new design aspects that Sony presented today.

Yoshida said, “We intend to investigate the potential of how media might generate a joyful and thrilling mobility encounter.”

The prototype is also outfitted with 45 cameras and sensors both on the inside and the outside the car to assure security. To avoid accidents, in-cabin sensors will keep track of the driver’s condition.

According to Yoshida, Afeela will also offer top-notch entertainment to its patrons. The Sony-Honda JV will use the 3D computer graphics game engine Unreal Engine from Epic Games in its automobiles to assist in envisioning not only entertainment in cars but also communication and safety.

Yoshida stated, “We foresee a new in-cabin experience leveraging our understanding of UX and UI technologies, in addition to movies, games, and music.

According to Kim Libreri, chief technology officer of Epic Games, intuitive interactive photo real augmentation—which Unreal Engine excels at—is the most natural method to represent significant data inside the automobile.

The vehicle will eventually develop into a next-generation location for social networking. not just for the residents but also for their social and professional network. It will integrate with the rest of our digital life, Libreri predicted onstage at CES.

Afeela cars will be constructed around Qualcomm’s system-on-a-chip technology, including their Snapdragon digital chassis, to handle all the compute required for automated driving and advanced driver assistance system capabilities, car telematics, and what we anticipate to be a swanky infotainment system.

