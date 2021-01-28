Thursday, January 28, 2021Back to
Sony Alpha 1 mirrorless camera with 50 MP sensor, support for 8K recording and more launched

The Sony A1 is capable of recording 8K videos at 30FPS and 4K videos at 120FPS that could be used for 5X slow-motion videos.


Sony has unveiled a new full-frame camera under its Alpha camera series called the Sony Alpha 1. Sony claims it is the fastest high-resolution camera that comes with a 50 MP sensor, capable of shooting 30 images per second. The camera can also shoot 8K videos at 30fps. The Sony Alpha 1 is listed on the Sony Alpha Universe website.

Sony Alpha 1 specifications

The Sony Alpha 1 features a 50.1 MP full-frame stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor backed with an upgraded BIONZ XR image processor that offers 15+ stops of dynamic range for videos. The camera also allows users to create 199 MP images via upgraded Sony's Imagine Edge desktop software and Pixel Shift Multi Shooting mode.

It sports a 0.64-inch Quad-XGA OLED backed with 240Hz refresh rate, making it a first of a kind camera. The device also comes with real-time eye AF for birds, humans and animals using a 759-point phase-detect autofocus system with 92 per cent coverage. Other features include a silent and vibration-free electronic shutter for anti-flickering shooting with both electronic and mechanical shutter. The fast sensor of the camera enables up to 120 AF/AE calculations per second.

The Sony A1 is capable of recording 8K videos at 30FPS and 4K videos at 120FPS that could be used for 5X slow-motion videos. For cinematic expressions, the camera comes with boasts features like S-Cinetone and Creative Look. It gets dual CFexpress Type A / UHS-II SD card slots. For content creators, the camera comes with a 5G live streaming and file transfer solution. Other features include 5-axis optical in-body image stabilisation, 15-stop dynamic range, dust and moisture resistant design, intuitive UI system with touch operation and much more.

Sony Alpha 1 Price

The Sony Alpha 1 is priced at $6,499 and will be available in Australia from late-February, followed by the United States and the UK in early March.

 

