Thursday, July 01, 2021
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

'Something went wrong': Twitter desktop app down for some users around the world

As of now, only the Twitter web app seems to be affected for some users; any issue with the mobile app has not been reported yet.


tech2 News StaffJul 01, 2021 09:01:14 IST

Is Twitter down? Many users around the world are asking that question right now.

The Twitter desktop app seems to be down for a few users around the world. At the time of writing the story, we also saw an alert on the desktop app that read, "Something went wrong, but don't fret – it's not your fault." However, the iOS mobile app seems to be working fine right now.

Several other users are seeing the "Something went wrong. Try reloading" error.

As per the Downdetector website, there has been a spike in Twitter outage reports since 6.38 am IST, 1 July.

As of now it's unknown what seems to be causing the issue or how many users this is affecting. However, #TwitterDown is now trending on Twitter and it seems like the issue is randomly affecting users around the world.

Majority of the down reports are for issues with loading threads and profiles.

tags

