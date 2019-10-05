Saturday, October 05, 2019Back to
Some Huawei P30 Pro phones running EMUI 10 beta reportedly failing Google's SafetyNet test

Failing a SafetyNet test means that you will be denied access to Google services such as Google Pay.


tech2 News StaffOct 05, 2019 16:09:26 IST

The fact that US has blacklisted Huawei from working with US companies is no longer news. The implications have been serious with the flagship Mate 30-series launching without any Google services and later on manually adding Google services was also stopped on the devices. Now we are hearing news that some units of the Huawei P30 Pro are failing Google's SafetyNet test.

The Huawei P30 Pro. Image: Omkar Godambe

For the uninitiated SafetyNet ensures whether devices are running genuine, certified software. Failing a SafetyNet test means that you will be denied access to Google services such as Google Pay and also for several other applications like Netflix.

As per the report by Andriod Authority, the problem lies with Huawei P30 Pro units that are running EMUI 10 beta software. The report also states that only a handful of these beta-running devices are affected and the issue is apparently on Google's side.

Huawei claims, as per the report, that “usually for the sake of beta testing, Google allows vendors’ beta OS version on specific models to appear and behave as certified version/device even if this version/device combination is still in the process of being certified.”

In any case, it just feels that Huawei's troubles just keep on mounting and there seems to be little hope for that changing in the future as the US continues to discredit Huawei very aggressively.

