Some Google Pixel 3 displays have a flickering problem that cannot be rectified

Thankfully, Google is providing replacements for Pixel 3 users affected by the issue.

tech2 News Staff Nov 15, 2018 17:11 PM IST

It seems like the Pixel 2 XL was not the last phone to have a long list of software and hardware-related issues. This year’s Pixel 3 and 3 XL have also seen a few bugs since launch and now there’s a new one to do with the LG-made display that can be added to that list.

A Reddit user posted a video clip of a Google Pixel 3 unit that showcases a flickering issue when the phone’s Ambient Display feature has been switched on. The user’s display can be seen flickering with half of the display lighting up in a bright white, while the rest of it remains off.

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

The Ambient Display feature will show notifications when the phone is locked and will light up only a few pixels on the display to show glanceable notifications to ensure that it can remain on for long without sipping too much power. The white text showcased on a black background which uses very little power while showcasing notifications all day long.

While the feature worked fine on our test Pixel 3 XL review unit, the Reddit user reports that the issue has cropped up suddenly after three weeks of use.

More importantly, the user mentioned in the thread that the issue is not limited to the lock screen but also surfaced when using the phone as well.

Another user also posted in the Google forums describing the same issue with the display.

While there’s no official word from Google on the issue, some users claim that Google has replaced the units affected by the flickering issue with new ones. As of now, there is no confirmed evidence whether this is a hardware related issue or a software one, but since Google is providing replacements for the same, we will go with the former.

The Pixel 3 has been plagued by several issues since launch which includes a RAM management problem where apps are purged instantly from RAM, audio and microphone related issues and image storage problems. While every smartphone does feature some problem be it software or hardware-related these are embarrassing considering that the smartphone does retail from upwards of Rs 70,000 in India.

