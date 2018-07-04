Wednesday, July 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 04 July, 2018 09:52 IST

Some Facebook Group apps are resurfacing after they were locked down

These Group apps are accessible to admins through a new in-Facebook Groups apps browser.

In a bid to protect its users (and itself) from any more data breach, amid the recent Cambridge Analytica data scandal and the quiz app leak, Facebook introduced changes to its APIs where some were APIs were locked down and restrictions were added to others.

The change in API included lockdown of Groups API for building apps for Groups. These apps had to go through a mandatory review process, the apps lost access to Group member lists, and the names and profile pictures of people who had posted on them. And now, post lockdown, according to a report in TechCrunch, these approved Groups apps are reemerging on Facebook. They are accessible to admins through a new in-Facebook Groups app browser, which gives the platform control over discoverability.

Facebook confirmed this to the publication in a statement, “What you’re seeing today is related to changes we announced in April, that require developers to go through an updated app review process in order to use the Groups API. As part of this, some developers who have gone through the review process are now able to access the Groups API.”

Famous tipster Matt Navarra also spotted the new Groups apps option. Up till now, admins had to find Group management tools outside of Facebook and then use their logged-in Facebook account to give the app permissions to access their Group’s data.

Which is why, Facebook recently began testing subscription Groups, which let admins charge a monthly fee. With the right set of approved partners, the platform offers Group admins capabilities that are usually reserved for big brands and businesses, that pay for enterprise tools to manage their online presence.

tags


latest videos

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign
Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations
India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7
Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope

Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces
90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

also see

Social Media

Instagram users in the US spend an average of 53 mins on the app daily

Jun 26, 2018

Fake News

Addressing WhatsApp's fake news problems and possible solutions to improve the platform

Jul 04, 2018

Data breach

Facebook quiz app Nametests exposed data of over 120 million users

Jun 29, 2018

Facebook

Facebook rolls out API changes, announces restrictions and shutdowns

Jul 03, 2018

Your Time

Facebook is working on 'Your Time' feature to fight social media addiction

Jun 23, 2018

Facebook

Facebook is testing Keyword Snooze feature to hide spoilers from NewsFeed

Jun 28, 2018

science

Plastic

Seattle bans plastic straws and utensils but US still has a long way to go

Jul 04, 2018

Environment

White House calls mounting allegations against environment chief 'troublesome'

Jul 04, 2018

Eclipse

Longest total lunar eclipse of the century: When and how to watch in India

Jul 03, 2018

Renewable Energy

Japan pledges to boost renewable energy while not abandoning nuclear power

Jul 03, 2018