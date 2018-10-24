Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 24 October, 2018 13:37 IST

Softbank's CEO Masayoshi Son cancels speach at Saudi Arabia conference: Report

Softbank's Son’s speech cancellation comes as pressure mounts on Riyadh over Khashoggi.

SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son, whose $93 billion Vision Fund drew nearly half its money from Saudi Arabia, cancelled a speaking engagement at the kingdom’s investment conference this week, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Son’s absence from the stage is a marked contrast to last year’s inaugural event, where the 61-year-old Japanese entrepreneur was a notable presence, lending credibility to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to attract foreign investment.

Son is in Riyadh this week to meet with high-ranking Saudi officials, including Prince Mohammed, one of the sources said, as he wanted to explain in person why he could not attend the conference and also express his concern over the disappearance and death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

SoftBank manages tens of billions of dollars invested by Saudi Arabia in its Vision Fund, and Son believes it is his duty to maintain a close relationship with the Saudis, the source added.

In a sign of its commitment to the Gulf kingdom, SoftBank’s representative on the opening day of the event, Vision Fund Managing Partner Saleh Romeih, reiterated the fund’s plan to open an office there.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Son’s speaking cancellation comes as pressure mounts on Riyadh over Khashoggi, with many high-profile company executives pulling out altogether.

SoftBank representatives did not respond to requests for comment. Son’s speaking cancellation was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Nearly half of the more than $93 billion raised last year to create SoftBank’s Vision Fund came from Saudi, giving Son the firepower to make big bets in late-stage startups such as Uber Technologies Inc and shared office space provider WeWork Cos.

SoftBank has repeatedly declined to comment on whether SoftBank management including Son would attend, even as executives from portfolio companies Uber and Improbable dropped out.

ARM Holdings CEO Simon Segars pulled out of the event, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. SoftBank acquired the chip designer in 2016.

Bloomberg reported on 22 October that SoftBank Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure would also not attend.

Visionary Businessman

Son’s mix of visionary rhetoric and hard-headed business decisions has given him an oversized presence in the tech world.

However, alarm over Saudi’s involvement in the disappearance and death of Khashoggi has underlined his investment juggernaut’s reliance on backers such as the kingdom at a time of rising political tensions.

That has left SoftBank weighing its loyalty to Saudi as it eyes the shifting tides of public opinion following the death, the stance of US President Donald Trump’s administration and the attitude of the tech community.

While Trump has at times spoken of punishing Saudi Arabia he has also appeared reluctant to follow through against a close economic and security ally in the Middle East.

With the Vision Fund born in an era of cheap money and rising stock prices, Son has said he wants to raise further funds - something some analysts fret its Saudi links could make more difficult.

“We haven’t been through a tech downturn period - it would probably be good to do that before they raise another (Vision Fund),” said Hong Kong-based Morningstar analyst Dan Baker.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

also see

Saudi conference

British chip designer Arm's CEO Simon Segars pulls out of the Saudi conference

Oct 23, 2018

NewsTracker

Oyo enters long-term housing rental segment, rolls out services in Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Pune

Oct 22, 2018

Jamal Khashoggi

Silicon Valley's reticence over Khashoggi's murder puts focus on Saudi funding

Oct 15, 2018

Uber

Uber aims to go all-electric in London by 2025 with an additional clean air fee

Oct 24, 2018

NewsTracker

Saudi Arabia's investment conference draw deals worth $50 billion despite boycotts over Jamal Khashogi's killing

Oct 23, 2018

Twitter

Twitter removes bots suspected to be pro-Saudi after disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi

Oct 19, 2018

science

Diagnosing Infections

Breakthrough test for infections looks for all known harmful bacteria at once

Oct 24, 2018

Diagnostic Testing

Siemens Healthineers partners with Healthy.io to develop app-based urine test kits

Oct 24, 2018

Breast Cancer Risk

Week 34 of pregnancy lowers the risk of breast cancer significantly, study shows

Oct 24, 2018

Space Force

Pentagon recommends Trump's 'Space Force' be built in stages, not before 2020

Oct 24, 2018