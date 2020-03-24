Reuters

(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T> is close to finalizing a deal to lead a $300 million investment in the autonomous driving unit of Didi Chuxing, news website The Information reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

Earlier on Monday, SoftBank said it plans to raise as much as $41 billion to buy back shares and reduce debt, in an unprecedented move to restore investor confidence as a financial market rout pummels its shares and its portfolio companies.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

