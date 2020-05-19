Tuesday, May 19, 2020Back to
SoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile US stake to Deutsche Telekom - WSJ

ReutersMay 19, 2020 05:15:29 IST

SoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile US stake to Deutsche Telekom - WSJ

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T> is in talks to sell "a significant portion" of its T-Mobile US stake to controlling shareholder Deutsche Telekom AG , the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

A deal would see Deutsche Telekom's stake in the carrier, which merged with SoftBank's wireless unit Sprint last month, rise above 50%, the report said.

SoftBank is widely expected to try and monetise its T-Mobile stake as it looks to raise $41 billion through asset sales to prop up its floundering tech investing empire and fund a record share buyback.

Including the talks with Deutsche Telekom, SoftBank plans to seek buyers for about $20 billion of its shares in T-Mobile, working with banks including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc to round up investors, WSJ said in a separate report on Monday. (https://on.wsj.com/2ThGFwy)

SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom did not respond to requests for comment.

Lock-up provisions agreed to as part of the merger would likely be altered to permit the transaction with Deutsche Telekom, the WSJ said.

Shares of T-Mobile were down 2.8% at $99 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Additional reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

