ReutersMay 19, 2020 05:15:29 IST
TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T> is in talks to sell "a significant portion" of its T-Mobile US
A deal would see Deutsche Telekom's stake in the carrier, which merged with SoftBank's wireless unit Sprint last month, rise above 50%, the report said.
SoftBank is widely expected to try and monetise its T-Mobile stake as it looks to raise $41 billion through asset sales to prop up its floundering tech investing empire and fund a record share buyback.
Including the talks with Deutsche Telekom, SoftBank plans to seek buyers for about $20 billion of its shares in T-Mobile, working with banks including Morgan Stanley
SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom did not respond to requests for comment.
Lock-up provisions agreed to as part of the merger would likely be altered to permit the transaction with Deutsche Telekom, the WSJ said.
Shares of T-Mobile were down 2.8% at $99 in extended trading.
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Additional reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Krishna Chandra Eluri)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
