Wednesday, July 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 18 July, 2018 08:30 IST

Social media companies deny charges of filtering content for political reasons

Congress criticised social media companies for politically motivated practices in removing some content.

Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc and Twitter Inc told a US House panel on 17 July that the social media companies are not discriminating against content for political reasons.

A Facebook panel is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard - RC16103864C0

A Facebook panel is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard - RC16103864C0

Conservative Republicans in Congress have criticised social media companies for what they claim are politically motivated practices in removing some content, a charge the companies have rejected.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte, a Republican, said that since an April hearing, Congress has “seen numerous efforts by these companies to improve transparency,” but he also pointed to anecdotes of some content being removed.

Goodlatte asked if these companies are “using their market power to push the envelope on filtering decisions to favour the content the companies prefer?”

Representative David Cicilline, a Democrat, blasted the hearing and said Facebook for two years has “bent over backwards to placate and mollify conservatives,” and pointed to Facebook’s failure to remove pages promoting unsubstantiated conspiracy theories.

“There is no evidence that the algorithms of social networks or search results are biased against conservatives. It is a made-up narrative pushed by the conservative propaganda machine to convince voters of a conspiracy that does not exist,” Cicilline said.

Facebook said earlier this year it had retained former Republican Senator Jon Kyl to advise the company “on potential bias against conservative voices.”

Facebook’s head of global policy management, Monika Bickert, told the committee it wants to fairly treat all groups, in explaining why it is conducting various audits.

“We just want to make sure that we are doing our job right,” Bickert said, adding Facebook consults with a wide variety of groups.

House Democrats said the committee should be focused on the threats to the US electoral process from Russian hackers. Representative Jerrold Nadler, the top Democrat on the committee, unsuccessfully asked the panel to adjourn to a private session to discuss Russia.

Juniper Downs, global head of public policy and government relations at Google’s video channel YouTube, said the company does not discriminate against conservatives. “Giving preference to content of one political ideology over another would fundamentally conflict with our goal of providing services that work for everyone,” she said.

Twitter’s senior strategist Nick Pickles said the company does not discriminate against conservatives and works to make neutral decisions. “Our purpose is to serve the conversation, not to make value judgements on personal beliefs,” he said.

The committee held a hearing in April on the same topic after representatives of the companies skipped it.

tags


latest videos

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

also see

Twitter

Twitter suspended over one million accounts daily to curb misinformation: Report

Jul 07, 2018

ShareThis

This cover of a Beatles song beautifully celebrates Saudi womens' driving rights

Jul 04, 2018

Social Media Tax

Social media users in Uganda have to pay a tax to access OTT services from 1 July

Jul 03, 2018

Fake News

WhatsApp's fake news issue: Problems and possible solutions to fix the platform

Jul 04, 2018

ShareThis

Watch: When we talk about rape, a poem about the horrors of sexual harassment

Jul 06, 2018

Copyright Infringement

YouTube fights video thieves by notifying owners when their content is stolen

Jul 12, 2018

science

Conservation

Ninth rhino dead after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018

Genetics

Gene-editing, hailed as future of disease eradication, seriously damages DNA: Study

Jul 17, 2018