Sunday, October 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 28 October, 2018 13:18 IST

Snapchat to run out of money losing $1.5 bn in 2019 as user growth stalls: Report

Snapchat lost nearly 2 million daily active users in Q3 2018 and now has 186 million daily users.

With just $1.4 billion in its kitty at the end of third quarter results, the already struggling multimedia messaging platform Snapchat could even lose $1.5 billion in 2019, analysts have predicted.

Snapchat lost nearly 2 million daily active users in the third quarter this year and now has 186 million daily users.

"Snapchat could run out of money well before it's projected to break even in 2020 or 2021," TechCrunch reported on 28 October, quoting market research firm MoffetNathanson.

Snapchat logo image created with Post-it notes. Image: Reuters

Snapchat logo image created with Post-it notes. Image: Reuters

Snapchat's daily active users number shrank 1.5 percent to 188 million in the second quarter of 2018, down from 191 million in the first quarter this year.

It appears that Facebook-owned Instagram "Stories" has stalled Snapchat's growth.

More than 400 million people use Instagram's "Stories" feature daily to post photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours.

WhatsApp's Snapchat "Stories" clone called "Status" has also hit 450 million daily users.

"Snap did successfully reduce the rate of its free cash flow burn from a loss of $234 million in Q2 2018 to a loss of $159 million in Q3.

"But unless Snap bounces back, it will still need either an investor or acquirer to come to its aid by 2020," the report added.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

also see

Snapchat

Snapchat loses more users than expected in Q3 due to unpopular redesign

Oct 26, 2018

Social Media

Instagram surpasses Snapchat as most used social media app among US teens: Report

Oct 23, 2018

Snapchat

Snapchat helped over 4,00,000 people register to vote for the US midterm elections

Oct 24, 2018

Facebook

Facebook deleted accounts originating from Iran with politically charges topics

Oct 27, 2018

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger working on an ‘unsend message’ feature on the platform

Oct 17, 2018

instagram

Instagram now lets you video chat in DMs with six people at the same time

Oct 23, 2018

science

Cells

This 3D 'organ on a chip' can monitor cells in real-time to develop new treatments

Oct 28, 2018

Space travel

Space travel for long periods can have lasting effects on the brain: Study

Oct 28, 2018

NASA's Parker probe sends view of Earth from its journey towards Venus, the Sun

Oct 26, 2018

Nuclear Reactors

Nuclear reactor in Karnataka nabs world record for running 895 straight days

Oct 26, 2018