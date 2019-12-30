tech2 News Staff

A while ago, Snapchat started to experiment with Bitmoji TV, but the feature was limited to a select regions and hence was greatly under-exploited. However, now, Snapchat reportedly plans to globally release Bitmoji TV in February 2020.

Bitmoji is what started the personalised avatar trend. But what's Bitmoji TV you ask? Well, your personalised Bitmoji avatar will become the star of a full-motion cartoon series called Bitmoji TV. Snapchat will have in-house content for this feature that will show up in the Discover section.

"With Bitmoji TV, your avatar and those of your friends will appear in regularly-scheduled adventures ranging from playing the crew of Star Treky spaceship to being secret agents to falling in love with robots or becoming zombies," TechCrunch, that first spotted Snapchat's announcement on Bitmoji TV, revealed in a report.

While we were unable to confirm the same, Snapchat's Show page reportedly notes that Bitmoji TV is launching globally in February 2020. TechCrunch also says that a Snapchat spokesperson confirmed the release by saying "stay tuned for the global premiere soon” in a statement.

Bitmoji TV is actually reminiscent of Bitstrips if you remember. It was a startup that originally offered an app that let you customise the face, hair, clothes, and more of your avatar and then creating comic strips for them to appear in. Snap acquired Bitstrips in 2016.

Separately, Snapchat is also testing a new feature called Cameo that lets you replace faces of people in videos and GIFs with your own.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.