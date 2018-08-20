Photo-messaging app Snapchat is reportedly testing the new redesign on Android that the company plans to introduce very soon, the media reported.

An engineer Jane Manchun Wong discovered that Snapchat's Android app hides a rough alpha version of the revamps with an experience more on par with the iOS version, Engadget reported on Sunday.

"Snapchat's new faster Android user interface (UI) is underway. It's generally smoother than the old one. Emoji brush is coming to the new UI for Android too!" Wong tweeted.

Since the new version is reportedly in its alpha testing phase, it is still very rough around the edges with missing controls and bugs that need to be fixed. The camera app, however, still captures screenshots rather than direct photos.

A peek at Snapchat's future improvements suggest a tidier interface and smooth app running.

Snapchat faced severe criticism for the app redesign that it launched last year that made the interface relatively complicated and because of which the userbase of the photo-messaging app dropped drastically.

The company then rolled back the redesign and went on to the older one.