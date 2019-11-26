tech2 News Staff

Snapchat is rolling out a new feature called 'Mix and Match' that will allow users to customise the look of their Bitmojis. To push more users to adopt the new feature, the company is also running a ‘Bitmoji Merch Sale’ that offers 20 percent off on purchases of real-world Bitmoji merchandise.

Mix and Match allows you to individually select clothing items on Bitmojis or the virtual avatars. This means you can customise the colours of tops, bottoms, footwear, socks, and outerwear of your Bitmoji. All the custom outfits that you create will be stored in your closet that can be equipped at any time in the future. Snapchat says that there are about a billion options of items to choose from and it will continue to multiply.

You can customise your outfits using Mix and Match from either the Bitmoji app or within Snapchat. Inside the Bitmoji app, you will find new icons for all clothing items after tapping the fashion icon that opens the ‘Avatar Designer’. In Snapchat, when you tap on your profile icon, you will find ‘Change Outfit’ inside the ‘Bitmoji’ option. This opens the 'Avatar Designer' and you can continue to tweak your favourite outfits.

Snapchat is also running a sale for Bitmoji merchandise, offering up to 20 percent off on purchases. The items include t-shirts, mugs, and more items. Mix and Match is currently rolling out for Android and iOS users worldwide.

