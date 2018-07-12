Thursday, July 12, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 12 July, 2018 09:28 IST

Snapchat outage saw app crashes with users locked out of the app for six hours

Users across the world complained about the Snapchat app constantly crashing for hours together.

Performance pressure has reached the next level for Snapchat this time. The social media app faced a global outage less than 24 hours ago, leaving millions of users unable to use or even log in to the app. The outage lasted for about six hours.

Many users complained that they were unable to even open the app. Apparently, the app would crash the second it was opened. While for some, the app opened, but it wouldn’t let users log in to the app.

As is the trend, people immediately got on to Twitter to vent it all out.

Immediately after users posted about an issue, Snapchat acknowledged that the app was crashing, and that they are working to fix it.

Unfortunately, it took Snapchat a good six hours to fix the issue.

The app has now been restored back to normal, and you can go ahead with maintaining your streak!

