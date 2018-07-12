Performance pressure has reached the next level for Snapchat this time. The social media app faced a global outage less than 24 hours ago, leaving millions of users unable to use or even log in to the app. The outage lasted for about six hours.

Many users complained that they were unable to even open the app. Apparently, the app would crash the second it was opened. While for some, the app opened, but it wouldn’t let users log in to the app.

As is the trend, people immediately got on to Twitter to vent it all out.

@snapchatsupport Snapchat is currently just crashing as soon as I start the app! Any known problem going on right now? — Anthony (@Berserkedhobo) July 11, 2018

What's up with #snapchat. Mine keeps crashing. Anyone else having the same problem? — Haris (@haaarishameed) July 11, 2018

Anyone else’s Snapchat freezing & crashing ???? Because I’m about to throw my phone & be like “I’m good luv , enjoy “ — G L A M P R I N C E S S (@ExquisitBeautyy) July 5, 2018

Not even bothered that it's not coming home I'm more bothered about Snapchat services being down and it crashing my phone. Sort it out xo #snapchatcrash #ENGCRO — Gabi (@g4bi_x) July 11, 2018

Anyone else facing the problem with the snapchat crashing ?? #Snapchat #Crash — Shruti Pandya (@suza_pandya) July 11, 2018

Immediately after users posted about an issue, Snapchat acknowledged that the app was crashing, and that they are working to fix it.

We're aware many Snapchatters are experiencing crashing on the app. We're looking into it and working on a fix! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) July 11, 2018

Unfortunately, it took Snapchat a good six hours to fix the issue.

Update: We were able to patch things up and resolve the issue causing the app to crash. If you're still having trouble, try force-closing the app. Thank you for your patience ☺ — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) July 12, 2018

The app has now been restored back to normal, and you can go ahead with maintaining your streak!