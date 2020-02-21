Nandini Yadav

Snapchat has launched two brand new lenses on the platform, and I truly believe no other lens in the past has been as fun. The cat lens came a little close though.

There are two lenses — The Floor is Lava and The Floor is Wet — called Ground Segmentation lenses, transform the ground beneath. And as the names of the lenses suggest, one turns into hot lava, and the other into a flooded floor.

Kids who grew up pretending the floor was hot lava would especially love lava lens. The Floor is Lava lens turns the ground into a molten mess. The Floor is Wet has you pretend-walk in a puddle of water in your house, office, or wherever you are.

The process of using the lens is pretty standard. Swipe right to open the camera on the Snapchat app, tap on the lens icon (which is a smiley next to the camera button), and you will see two new lenses up front, one with a red lava icon, and the other with a blue water icon. Tap on either or both to start pretending!

The ground segmentation technology uses machine learning to identify which parts of the image are the ground and which are not, a challenge that involved teaching a computer the geometry and semantics of the real world.

