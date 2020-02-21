Friday, February 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Snapchat now lets you play 'floor is lava' and it's the most fun lens ever

Kids who grew up pretending the floor was hot lava would especially love the lava lens.


Nandini YadavFeb 21, 2020 17:10:30 IST

Snapchat has launched two brand new lenses on the platform, and I truly believe no other lens in the past has been as fun. The cat lens came a little close though.

There are two lenses — The Floor is Lava and The Floor is Wet — called Ground Segmentation lenses, transform the ground beneath. And as the names of the lenses suggest, one turns into hot lava, and the other into a flooded floor.

Snapchat now lets you play floor is lava and its the most fun lens ever

Snapchat Ground Segmentation Lens. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Kids who grew up pretending the floor was hot lava would especially love lava lens. The Floor is Lava lens turns the ground into a molten mess. The Floor is Wet has you pretend-walk in a puddle of water in your house, office, or wherever you are.

via GIPHY

The process of using the lens is pretty standard. Swipe right to open the camera on the Snapchat app, tap on the lens icon (which is a smiley next to the camera button), and you will see two new lenses up front, one with a red lava icon, and the other with a blue water icon. Tap on either or both to start pretending!

via GIPHY

The ground segmentation technology uses machine learning to identify which parts of the image are the ground and which are not, a challenge that involved teaching a computer the geometry and semantics of the real world.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Snapchat for iOS will allow users to face-swap with pictures on their camera roll

Apr 22, 2016
Snapchat for iOS will allow users to face-swap with pictures on their camera roll
Snapchat introduces 3D stickers; allows users to pin emojis to moving objects in videos

Snapchat introduces 3D stickers; allows users to pin emojis to moving objects in videos

Apr 16, 2016
Snapchat employee data leaks out in phishing attack but user data is safe!

Snapchat employee data leaks out in phishing attack but user data is safe!

Mar 02, 2016
Snapchat's 'Best Friends' replaced with six new Friend emojis

Snapchat's 'Best Friends' replaced with six new Friend emojis

Apr 08, 2015
Snapchat's new AR lens helps company shares rise by 11 percent to 203 million

Snapchat

Snapchat's new AR lens helps company shares rise by 11 percent to 203 million

Jul 24, 2019
Snapchat wants you to keep your clothes on; launches 'Snapchat Safety Center'

Snapchat wants you to keep your clothes on; launches 'Snapchat Safety Center'

Feb 23, 2015

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020