tech2 News Staff 03 July, 2018 22:27 IST

Snapchat now lets you play an AR-based game of tennis against Serena Williams

Snapchat is trying to differentiate itself from Instagram and Facebook, through its AR offerings.

Apart from the frenzy around football, there another sporting spectacle upon us and that's Wimbledon. Lucky for tennis fans, American record holder, Serena Williams loves Snapchat and you can now play against her on the app. Or at least, an animated version of her.

Snapchat logo image created with Post-it notes. Image: Reuters

Powered by Snapchat Lenses and Snapchat's integration of Bitmoji, the virtual tennis game lets you play against Serena Williams' Bitmoji. Better still, you also get rated based on how well you do in the AR-based game.

All one needs to do is press down on the screen until Snapchat's lenses show up on either side of the camera button and then swipe right to navigate to the game. The game has a green tennis ball icon with an "S" on it, so it should not be too difficult to find. According to Digiday reporter Kerry Flynn who took to Twitter to share some insight, the game is technically a "partnership," rather an ad or a paid promotion. Williams who is very active on Snapchat just wanted her followers to enjoy the AR based game and this was not Wimbledon trying to make a buck by having her Bitmoji for the game.

As pointed out by Mashable in a report, this also shows how Snapchat is attempting to differentiate itself from Instagram and Facebook, through its AR offerings. For what it is worth, some users who had abandoned the app for good, also seem to have gotten back on it just to try the game out.

