Photo-messaging app Snapchat has updated its camera-equipped "Spectacles" that will allow users to export their videos in square or "widescreen" format, other than its signature circular format.

Users will have to update the Snapchat app to be able to export media within "Memories" by pressing on a "Spectacles Story" and the new format options will then pop up for users to choose from, Engadget reported on 22 June.

Earlier, the company chose to export spectacle-videos in circular format, allowing users to rotate their phone to view more of a scene while recording a video.

The circular format kept the videos exclusively to be shared on Snapchat. The added export options will let users share videos outside Snapchat, including on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

"Snapchat says it's making its way to the apps "slowly", though, so it may take some time before you can try the new formats for yourself," the report added.

The update will roll out for iOS and Android and apply to both the launched versions of the glasses.

In February, 2017, "Spectacles" became available for purchase online and in April, last year, second-generation of the glasses was launched in lightweight form factor, with water resistance, new colour options, improved video and audio quality and the ability to capture photos.