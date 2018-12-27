tech2 News Staff

The puppy filter on Snapchat is the king of all filters and when it went on a suspension, no one took it well. That is the reigning power of the filter most loved, even more than the 'pretty' filter.

And now, building on the puppy love — Snapchat has launched filters dedicated to the doggos. Cats got their filter in October, it was only fair the puppos and doggos had some fun!

With the news face filters for our furiends, your dogs can wear glasses, become pizza faces, wear reindeer antlers and have hearts flying around their lovely facial features with great precision.

TBH, this is such a great time for animal lovers on Snapchat. As opposed to the filters beings reserved for hoomans all this while, our cats and dogs can now be a part of our virtual social life.

Twitter of course, has gone berserk.

Me: *notices Snapchat has filters for dogs* JoJo: pic.twitter.com/V2sfMzfCgI — post-christmas carissa (@CarissaBeth7564) December 26, 2018

ok so snapchat has filters for dogs too and.. pic.twitter.com/BUaSAEuwvH — let's get this coochie (@NoVegetal) December 24, 2018

Meanwhile, here's a pet hamster sporting the filter for dogs. How cute!

Fermi was having none of it but got the Snapchat filters designed for dogs and cats to work on him pic.twitter.com/3R3Tm03xYG — Hnnh (@hannahcheales) December 25, 2018

It is, of course, a pretty easy process — open Snapchat, click on lenses, chose a lens you find cute and yay. Getting your pet puppy to stay put might be a problem though, but all the very best!

