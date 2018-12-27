Thursday, December 27, 2018 Back to
After cats, Snapchat has launched lenses for doggos! Bring in all the frenzy

Dogs can now wear glasses, become pizza faces, wear reindeer antlers with the new filters on Snapchat.

tech2 News Staff Dec 27, 2018 10:18 AM IST

The puppy filter on Snapchat is the king of all filters and when it went on a suspension, no one took it well. That is the reigning power of the filter most loved, even more than the 'pretty' filter.

And now, building on the puppy love — Snapchat has launched filters dedicated to the doggos. Cats got their filter in October, it was only fair the puppos and doggos had some fun!

With the news face filters for our furiends, your dogs can wear glasses, become pizza faces, wear reindeer antlers and have hearts flying around their lovely facial features with great precision.

TBH, this is such a great time for animal lovers on Snapchat. As opposed to the filters beings reserved for hoomans all this while, our cats and dogs can now be a part of our virtual social life.

Twitter of course, has gone berserk.

Meanwhile, here's a pet hamster sporting the filter for dogs. How cute!

It is, of course, a pretty easy process — open Snapchat, click on lenses, chose a lens you find cute and yay. Getting your pet puppy to stay put might be a problem though, but all the very best!

(Also read: Dogs have a much better understanding of human speech than previously suspected)

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

