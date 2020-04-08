FP Trending

Messaging app Snapchat on Tuesday introduced a new augmented reality-based donation lenses to help World Health Organization (WHO) in the fight against novel coronavirus.

Snapchat users can now scan 23 international currency notes across 33 countries through the app’s camera, and this will bring up an AR visualization of how donations are being used by the WHO.

Users will get to know about the WHO’s immediate response efforts to track the spread of novel coronavirus, provide essential care to patients, and ensure critical supplies for health workers.

This move by Snapchat is aimed at encouraging users to donate for the cause. Users can also urge their friends to do the same by sending Snaps of the experience.

The company said media publishers covering COVID-19 on its Discover platform will give Snapchatters the option to swipe up to donate directly from their content.

“To date, over 445 Discover Stories or Shows have been produced on COVID-19, and over 68 million have viewed COVID-19-related content on Snapchat,” the company said in a post.

Snapchat has made these lenses in partnership with UN Foundation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support the WHO.

Last month, the company came up with its 'Here For You' search tool to help users with their coronavirus anxiety and other mental health issues.

It also introduced two new augmented reality lenses last month to promote social distancing.

Snapchat said its lenses have reached almost 130 million people across the world.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.