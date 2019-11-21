Thursday, November 21, 2019Back to
Snapchat’s latest AR filter ‘Time Machine’ lets you age and de-age with a slider

It looks like Snapchat wants some virality from an aging AR filter that made FaceApp incredibly popular.


tech2 News StaffNov 21, 2019 18:07:54 IST

Snapchat has introduced a new AR filter that could likely go viral. It lets you transform your appearance from a baby to an old person by using a slider. The app witnessed a surge in users playing around with the baby lens that was released in May this year.

Snapchat stickers. Image: Reuters

The popularity of the baby filter was enough to attract millions of users to the platform, according to its 2019 second-quarter earnings call. Followed by that, it had released a gender swap filter as well that went viral. Now, the latest one is aging the appearance. And it will probably get more users onboard the platform.

Snapchat released a short video of how the feature works. However, the slider is only present on iOS and not on Android. On the latter, you can only take pictures of five different levels of age groups starting from a baby to an old person.

The ‘Time Machine’ feature will be available worldwide starting from today. It can be found in the AR filter section that appears at the bottom inside Snapchat. As a new filter, it should be the first filter itself.

