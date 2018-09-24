Tuesday, September 25, 2018 Back to
Reuters 24 September, 2018 23:37 IST

Snapchat is testing a feature in partnership with Amazon for image-based shopping

The function will allow Snapchat users to point its camera at an item and buy it from Amazon.

Snap Inc said on 24 September it is testing a new way to search for products on Amazon.com through its Snapchat app’s camera, allowing users to shop directly using the messaging app.

The visual search function will allow Snapchat users to point its camera at an item or barcode and buy it from Amazon.

Introducing Visual Search. Image: Snapchat blog

"When the item or barcode is recognized, an Amazon card will appear on-screen, surfacing a link for that product or similar ones available on Amazon," the company said on a blog post.

Snap said it would be rolling out the feature to its users in a phased manner.

