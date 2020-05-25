Monday, May 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Snapchat is expanding team in India, developing 'culturally relevant' products: Snap MD

Snap's daily active user base in India has jumped 120 percent year-on-year in March 2020.


Press Trust of IndiaMay 25, 2020 10:29:15 IST

Photo-messaging app Snapchat has seen significant growth in India business, and its daily active user base (DAU) in the country has jumped 120 percent year-on-year in March 2020, a senior company executive said.

Speaking to PTI, Snap Inc Managing Director (International Markets) Nana Murugesan said the company has been expanding its team in India, which is focusing on developing culturally relevant products, community engagement, and partnerships.

"We have seen significant user growth in India with a 120 percent increase of our daily active users, comparing March last year to March this year. We have added new functions to the India team in our Mumbai office, with our first employees hired in the strategy and partnership team, sales and creative strategy team, as well as currently recruiting for our content team," he said.

Snapchat is expanding team in India, developing culturally relevant products: Snap MD

Image: Reuters

Snap is the parent company of Snapchat. The app allows users to share photos with friends for a specific time period after which the content disappears. It offers filters and lenses, many of which are augmented reality-enabled. More than an average of 4 billion Snaps were created by its users each day in March 2020 quarter.

It had 229 million daily active users at the end of March 2020 quarter, an increase of 39 million or 20 per cent year-over-year. The company doesn't disclose country-specific user base. "Our team in India continues to focus on culturally relevant product developments, creative tools, community engagement, and partnerships. Over the past six months, we have launched support in five more languages, introduced creative tools to celebrate cultural moments and festivals, onboarded celebrities such as Taapsee Pannu as a Snap Star, added more Official Lens Creators and partnered with local media brands, advertisers, OEMs, and Telcos," Murugesan said.

Across all its initiatives, the augmented reality remains a fundamental way it engages its users in India, he added.

"We're especially excited to be hosting our first Lensathon in partnership with Skillenza to reach over five lakh developers in India. We see this as a big step forward in democratising creativity, building the future of AR alongside our community, and making available even more compelling, relevant experiences for Snapchatters," he noted.

Lensathon is an online hackathon by Snapchat in partnership with Skillenza, where participants create eye-catching lenses and AR experiences using Lens Studio by Snap. They will stand a chance to be a part of the Official Lens Creator programme along with other cash prizes, Snap Spectacles etc.

Last year, the company hosted 11 Lens Studio workshops in colleges and universities in India. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, these sessions are being hosted virtually with the Pearl Academy, ISDI, Symbiosis Pune, Thapar Institute of Technology, Manipal Institute of Technology, SRM Institute, and Deviprasad Goenka Management College Of Media Studies.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Snapchat

Snapchat may soon include a gaming platform within the app to entice more users

Jun 28, 2018
Snapchat may soon include a gaming platform within the app to entice more users
Snapchat’s latest AR filter ‘Time Machine’ lets you age and de-age with a slider

Snapchat

Snapchat’s latest AR filter ‘Time Machine’ lets you age and de-age with a slider

Nov 21, 2019
Want to empower AR, self-expression among Indian creators via Lens Studio: Snap Inc's Eitan Pilipski

Snapchat

Want to empower AR, self-expression among Indian creators via Lens Studio: Snap Inc's Eitan Pilipski

Aug 27, 2019
Snapchat Landmarkers will let you animate Eiffel Tower, Buckingham Palace, more

Snapchat

Snapchat Landmarkers will let you animate Eiffel Tower, Buckingham Palace, more

Apr 05, 2019
How to use Landmarker feature of Snapchat on your phone

snapchat

How to use Landmarker feature of Snapchat on your phone

Aug 27, 2019
You will be able to share you Snapchat Stories on Tinder by end of 2019

snapchat

You will be able to share you Snapchat Stories on Tinder by end of 2019

Apr 05, 2019

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020