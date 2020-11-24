tech2 News Staff

After Instagram Reels, Snapchat has now rolled out a new TikTok-like feature called Spotlight. Users will be able to create and watch up to 60-seconds videos with customised audio and effects. As per the official blog, the company will also give $1 million every day to these creators given that they are 16 years or older. This new feature is now available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and France, and will roll out in other countries soon.

Introducing Spotlight 🔦 The best of Snapchat. Sit back and take it all in, or submit your video Snaps and you could earn a share of more than $1,000,000 a day. Happy Snapping!https://t.co/U7eG7VNJqk pic.twitter.com/mxGWuDSdQk — Snapchat (@Snapchat) November 23, 2020

Just like TikTok or Instagram's Reels, users can choose from creative tools like filters, stickers, text, audio and others while creating a video on Spotlight. According to Snapchat, the users will come across these videos on their personalised feed that will be curated based on users' viewing habits. To restrict abusive and harmful comments, Snapchat has announced that these short videos will not be open to public comments.

To create a video, all you need to do is open the app on the phone and create a video using the in-app camera. Once done, add the desired music, stickers, filters and then tap on the "Send To" option on the bottom and share it with your friends or upload it on "My Story".