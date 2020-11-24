Tuesday, November 24, 2020Back to
Snapchat introduces a TikTok-like feature called Spotlight: How it works

Snapchat will give away $1 million every day to creators who make these videos on the platform.


tech2 News StaffNov 24, 2020 12:30:16 IST

After Instagram Reels, Snapchat has now rolled out a new TikTok-like feature called Spotlight. Users will be able to create and watch up to 60-seconds videos with customised audio and effects. As per the official blog, the company will also give $1 million every day to these creators given that they are 16 years or older. This new feature is now available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and France, and will roll out in other countries soon.

Just like TikTok or Instagram's Reels, users can choose from creative tools like filters, stickers, text, audio and others while creating a video on Spotlight. Image: Snapchat

Just like TikTok or Instagram's Reels, users can choose from creative tools like filters, stickers, text, audio and others while creating a video on Spotlight. According to Snapchat, the users will come across these videos on their personalised feed that will be curated based on users' viewing habits. To restrict abusive and harmful comments, Snapchat has announced that these short videos will not be open to public comments.

Userflow

To create a video, all you need to do is open the app on the phone and create a video using the in-app camera. Once done, add the desired music, stickers, filters and then tap on the "Send To" option on the bottom and share it with your friends or upload it on "My Story".

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

