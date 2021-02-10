Wednesday, February 10, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Snapchat introduces a ‘friend check up’ feature that reminds users to review their friend list

The new 'friend check up' feature will start rolling out in the coming weeks on Android but might take a few months for iOS.


FP TrendingFeb 10, 2021 09:52:18 IST

Snapchat, the multimedia messaging app that was once popular for its strong privacy features, is now rolling out a new feature that will remind its users to keep checking their friend lists. Although, the app may have been overshadowed by both old and new rivals. The company was once favoured publicly for its strong privacy safeguards that helped protect its users. But despite the security measures compromising images or videos shared on the platform still managed to leak out.

Snapchat introduces a ‘friend check up’ feature that reminds users to review their friend list

The new 'friend check up' feature will prompt users to review their friends and will make it easy to prune that list, without even alerting the other party.

Although Snapchat may have strong privacy measures, it can’t always vet everyone you added as a friend. The company now is offering a regular reminder to only keep people who can be trusted on the lists. The new 'friend check up' feature will prompt users to review their friends and will make it easy to prune that list, without even alerting the other party.

In Snapchat, people on the friend lists could be critical as some features are enabled only for those who have mutually added themselves as friends but others work on the assumption that people in a group are real friends. To view your friend lists on Snapchat, open the app and tap on your profile icon followed with ‘My Friends’ and review the list of friends. To remove a friend, tap and hold on the name of your friend, followed by 'More' and 'Remove friend'.

The new 'friend check up' feature will start rolling out in the coming weeks on Android and might take a few months for iOS. This new feature will be the network’s latest contribution to Safer Internet Day this year, along with partnerships with MindUp for parents and Trevor Project for LGBTQ+ youths.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Snapchat's new feature recognises objects, events and gives out filters accordingly

Nov 28, 2017
Snapchat's new feature recognises objects, events and gives out filters accordingly
Snapchat update adds one-handed zoom feature

Snapchat update adds one-handed zoom feature

May 11, 2016
Snapchat introduces over 300 stickers in latest app update

Snapchat introduces over 300 stickers in latest app update

May 25, 2016
Snapchat introduces filter-style lenses, adds pay-for-replay, selfie filters and more

Snapchat introduces filter-style lenses, adds pay-for-replay, selfie filters and more

Sep 16, 2015
Snapchat will now allow iOS users to add music to their snaps: How it works

Snapchat

Snapchat will now allow iOS users to add music to their snaps: How it works

Oct 16, 2020
Snapchat may soon include audio and video calling feature, stickers

Snapchat may soon include audio and video calling feature, stickers

Jan 26, 2016

science

WHO team probing COVID-19 outbreak says virus unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab

COVID-19 Origin

WHO team probing COVID-19 outbreak says virus unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab

Feb 10, 2021
Betelgeuse brightness dims as it enters helium-burning phase; not close to exploding: Study

Betelgeuse

Betelgeuse brightness dims as it enters helium-burning phase; not close to exploding: Study

Feb 09, 2021
WHO probe in Wuhan: Animal source of COVID-19 not yet found, cold chain transmission not ruled out

COVID-19 Probe

WHO probe in Wuhan: Animal source of COVID-19 not yet found, cold chain transmission not ruled out

Feb 09, 2021
SpaceX Starship SN10 passes cryogenic proof test, awaits green light to launch by 12 February

Starship SN10

SpaceX Starship SN10 passes cryogenic proof test, awaits green light to launch by 12 February

Feb 09, 2021