Snapchat apparently got more people to register to vote these past two weeks than Taylor Swift could, with her efforts when she recently took to Instagram urging all her fans to vote in the upcoming US midterm elections.

Snapchat's parent company Snap said that the messenger platform helped more than 4,00,000 people register to vote. According to a report by The New York Times, a lot of the voter registration activity was in states like Texas, Florida and Georgia.

While Swift's efforts did significantly increase voter registration on Vote.org (about 1,66,000 people registered following Swift's post according to the website), Snapchat has managed to surpass that record with more than 4,00,000 people.

The tool was introduced by the messaging platform on 25 September encouraging users to register to vote. It was made available to everyone above the age of 18, and they received a link that landed on the registration page, which was essentially a TurboVote mobile site with Snapchat branding.

Users had to answer a few questions, before being led to state and local election boards to finally officially register.

With the result, Snapchat seems quite happy to have made a difference.

Jennifer Stout, global head of public policy at Snap, told the New York Times, "There is no more powerful form of self-expression than the ability to vote. The numbers we’ve seen have been fantastic and have shown us that our users have been some of the most engaged communities out there."

Just like Snapchat, even Instagram has chosen to participate in encouraging citizens to vote, in a partnership with TurboVote.

On 18 September, Instagram launched a new campaign showing ads which appeared on users’ feed and also Stories, leading to a link which had information on registrations for voting.

There is no news, however, about the results of Instagram's outreach.