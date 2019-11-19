Tuesday, November 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel says unlike Facebook, Snap Inc fact-checks political ads

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel has joined the chorus of voices in support of fact-checking politicians.


tech2 News StaffNov 19, 2019 13:21:20 IST

During the testimony in front of the US Congress last month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company did not want to get involved in verifying the truth of political claims. This immediately got the company under fire for its policies on political ads.

Hours after that, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that starting 22 November, Twitter would ban political ads. Twitter recently also laid out a plan for the political ad ban.

Now, Snap Inc CEO Evan Spiegel has joined the chorus of voices in support of fact-checking politicians. Spiegel has said that his company has been fact-checking political ads as well.

Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel says unlike Facebook, Snap Inc fact-checks political ads

Snapchat logo

“We subject all advertising to review, including political advertising. And I think what we try to do is create a place for political ads on our platform, especially because we reach so many young people and first-time voters, we want them to be able to engage with the political conversation, but we don’t allow things like misinformation to appear in that advertising,” Spiegel told CNBC. 

Notably, though, Twitter and Snapchat’s political ad businesses are way smaller than Facebook’s. According to a report by The Vergethroughout the 2018 midterm season, "Twitter only brought in $3 million with political ads", and "2020 Democratic candidates have only spent around $200,000 on Snapchat," says a report by The Open Secrets. 

Whereas, according to a recent report by TechCrunch, "Facebook earned $66 billion in the 12 months ending Q3 2019, so Facebook might earn around $330 million to $400 million in politician ads next year."

Last month, Zuckerberg said that Facebook will not remove political ads from candidates — even if false — because he believes voters deserve unfiltered access to the words of politicians. He said exceptions would be made for political ads that encouraged violence or seek to suppress voting.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Twitter lays out plan for banning political ads but it's still a little confusing

Nov 16, 2019
Twitter lays out plan for banning political ads but it's still a little confusing
Twitter is launching a new tool that will make it easier to report misinformation

Twitter

Twitter is launching a new tool that will make it easier to report misinformation

Nov 12, 2019
Twitter may soon let you turn off retweets, deny permission to be mentioned by others

Twitter

Twitter may soon let you turn off retweets, deny permission to be mentioned by others

Nov 06, 2019
International committee calls for pause on false political ads online

Political ads

International committee calls for pause on false political ads online

Nov 08, 2019
Big tech companies are gearing up to fight misinformation ahead of UK elections

Political misinformation

Big tech companies are gearing up to fight misinformation ahead of UK elections

Nov 11, 2019
Debating political ads on social media is Facebook, Twitter's way to derail issue; what's needed is legislation, not bans

Political Ads

Debating political ads on social media is Facebook, Twitter's way to derail issue; what's needed is legislation, not bans

Nov 18, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019