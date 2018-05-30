Photo-messaging app Snapchat on 30 May said it entered into a partnership with ad-technology platform Tyroo to drive its ad monetisation in India.

Snapchat today has 191 million users globally, including about nine million in India.

"This strategic partnership with Tyroo will allow us to bring Snapchat to more advertisers in India, and help them see the value in connecting with our highly engaged users through the most fun and effective ad products on the market," Geoffrey Reed, Snapchat's head of international expansion, said in a statement.

"We are confident that Tyroo will be an excellent partner in helping us to expand our advertising business in India," Reed added.

The partnership with Tyroo, a Smile Group company headquartered in Gurugram, is aimed at driving ad monetisation and infrastructure for Snapchat, fuelling its growth in the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region.

"We're delighted to work with Snapchat. Our strong local presence and deep market relationships will help support Snapchat's mission in India," said Siddharth Puri, CEO, Tyroo.

"Snapchat is at the forefront of advances in augmented reality as well as performance advertising, and we are eager to bring these offerings to the Indian market," Puri added.