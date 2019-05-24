Friday, May 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Snapchat employees used an internal tool to abuse data access, spy on users: Report

The report states that multiple Snapchat employees abused their access to private user data.

tech2 News StaffMay 24, 2019 16:53:00 IST

With the new day, comes a new data scare, and this time around its Snapchat under the spotlight.

As per a report by Motherboard, Snap employees in the past have abused internal tools in order to extract information like emails of users, location data, and other types of sensitive information.

Two former employees speaking to the publication revealed that several years ago, a number of employees at the company had access to user data using a tool named SnapLion. Emails found by the publication also revealed an employee using the tool to look-up a user's email address.

Snapchat employees used an internal tool to abuse data access, spy on users: Report

Snapchat was first launched in September 2011.

SnapLion, as told by the employees, was accessible by the company’s 'Spam and Abuse team, Customer Ops team, and security staff.' A former employee even went to the length of describing the tool as "the keys to the kingdom."

The report reveals that the tool in question was designed to allow Snap employees to provide requisite information to law enforcement authorities in the event of a “court order or subpoena.” The employees also state that the tool can also be used to investigate reports of harassment or otherwise offensive or abusive user behaviour.

It remains unclear how widespread the data abuse truly was but the larger point is that even our seemingly private data isn’t necessarily as private as we might like to think.

Responding to the report, a Snap spokesperson emphasised that the company keeps “very little data” and that there are internal frameworks designed to limit access “to the data we do have.”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications


also see

Instagram

Instagram is all-set to pull the plug on its standalone ‘Direct’ app next month

May 17, 2019
Instagram is all-set to pull the plug on its standalone ‘Direct’ app next month
Instagram is testing stickers with song lyrics for its popular Stories feature

Instagram

Instagram is testing stickers with song lyrics for its popular Stories feature

May 13, 2019

science

NASA unveils timeline for Artemis manned and unmanned Moon missions starting 2020

Moon Mission

NASA unveils timeline for Artemis manned and unmanned Moon missions starting 2020

May 24, 2019
NASA’s Artemis mission gameplan involves 37 launches and a base on the moon

Moon Missions

NASA’s Artemis mission gameplan involves 37 launches and a base on the moon

May 24, 2019
INCOIS: India's lesser-known rockstar in monitoring oceans, forecasting disasters and monitoring fisheries

Ocean Weather

INCOIS: India's lesser-known rockstar in monitoring oceans, forecasting disasters and monitoring fisheries

May 24, 2019
Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

Heart health

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

May 22, 2019