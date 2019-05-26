Sunday, May 26, 2019Back to
Snapchat could soon let users add music to their posts says new report

Snapchat's biggest rival Instagram already allows users to add music to their content.

tech2 News StaffMay 26, 2019 15:31:03 IST

With users constantly on a decline for Snap Inc's photo-sharing app Snapchat, the company is bringing in updates to keep its users engaged. One such new change is the introduction add music to their posts on the platform.

Snapchat could soon let users add music to their posts says new report

Image: Reuters

As per a report by The Wall Street Journal the company is looking to secure legal rights from major record labels such as Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group. Although there is nothing official as of yet announced, the report states that Snapchat is ramping up efforts to introduce this feature.

Snapchat's biggest rival Instagram already allows users to add music to their content and so does ByteDance's TikTok.

In more recent news surrounding Snapchat, as per a report by Motherboard, Snap employees in the past have abused internal tools in order to extract information like emails of users, location data, and other types of sensitive information.

Two former employees speaking to the publication revealed that several years ago, a number of employees at the company had access to user data using a tool named SnapLion. Emails found by the publication also revealed an employee using the tool to look-up a user's email address.

SnapLion, as told by the employees, was accessible by the company’s 'Spam and Abuse team, Customer Ops team, and security staff.' A former employee even went to the length of describing the tool as "the keys to the kingdom."

