Tuesday, July 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 10 July, 2018 18:03 IST

Snapchat code reveals that it may be working on Camera Search tool with Amazon

If Snapchat and Amazon are indeed partnering together, Snapchat can garner revenue.

Snapchat is working on a visual product feature where users can scan objects, barcodes, songs and other objects and then Amazon will show results regarding the same.

The feature has been codenamed "Eagle", and according to a report by TechCrunch, this visual product search can be used to create the Snapchat camera as a tool which can be used beyond social media. And if Snapchat and Amazon are indeed partnering together, this could form a new way for Snapchat to garner revenue.

Snapchat. Pixabay.

Snapchat. Pixabay.

This is not the first time that Snapchat has dabbled with integration such as this. In 2016, it had integrated with Shazam where you can tap and hold to identify a song playing near you by its name and its artist. You also have a choice to send the song to a friend.

The Eagle Project has coded this ability of cameras as 'Camera Search'. It includes various functions such as the ability to find sellers, see reviews, copy URL, send and share the product to friends through Snap messages and Stories.

'Camera Search' spotted in Snapchat's Android app code.

'Camera Search' spotted in Snapchat's Android app code.

Other speculations related to the visual products search are context cards. The context cards basically help users to identify the details of a place and give additional information such as ride-hailing service, or reviews. It is speculated that this feature could be used for the visual search. And further, it could enable in-app shopping of products.

Last May, shares of Snapchat had dipped its lowest as much as 22 percent. It was widely criticised for redesigning the platform which made it harder for users. Therefore, this could be a new way for Snapchat to generate revenue through such a partnership.

tags


latest videos

Made in China 2025

Made in China 2025
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

also see

Social Media

Instagram users in the US spend an average of 53 mins on the app daily

Jun 26, 2018

social media

Facebook loses steam to Snapchat and Instagram when it comes to young users

Jun 26, 2018

FacebookStories

Facebook now lets you archive Stories like Instagram

Jul 06, 2018

Twitter

Twitter addressing fake accounts, taking tougher action on abuse

Jun 27, 2018

Viral

This tweet about a woman auto driver in Mumbai has gone viral

Jun 25, 2018

social media

Bitcoin prices can be manipulated by public sentiment on social media: Study

Jun 26, 2018

science

Drug Discovery

New Alzheimer's drug from Biogen and Eisai shows promise in mid-stage trials

Jul 10, 2018

Dengue

Trial with sterilised mosquito slashes dengue-spreading population by 80 percent

Jul 10, 2018

Psychology

Being Einstien in VR could give one's self-esteem a boost

Jul 10, 2018

Moon mission

Israel plans maiden lunar mission in December with unmanned spacecraft

Jul 10, 2018