Snapchat is working on a visual product feature where users can scan objects, barcodes, songs and other objects and then Amazon will show results regarding the same.

The feature has been codenamed "Eagle", and according to a report by TechCrunch, this visual product search can be used to create the Snapchat camera as a tool which can be used beyond social media. And if Snapchat and Amazon are indeed partnering together, this could form a new way for Snapchat to garner revenue.

This is not the first time that Snapchat has dabbled with integration such as this. In 2016, it had integrated with Shazam where you can tap and hold to identify a song playing near you by its name and its artist. You also have a choice to send the song to a friend.

The Eagle Project has coded this ability of cameras as 'Camera Search'. It includes various functions such as the ability to find sellers, see reviews, copy URL, send and share the product to friends through Snap messages and Stories.

Other speculations related to the visual products search are context cards. The context cards basically help users to identify the details of a place and give additional information such as ride-hailing service, or reviews. It is speculated that this feature could be used for the visual search. And further, it could enable in-app shopping of products.

Last May, shares of Snapchat had dipped its lowest as much as 22 percent. It was widely criticised for redesigning the platform which made it harder for users. Therefore, this could be a new way for Snapchat to generate revenue through such a partnership.