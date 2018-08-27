Monday, August 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 27 August, 2018 15:36 IST

Snapchat and TuneMoji partner to add musical GIFs in Stories or personal chats

However, users would not be able to open Snapchat and send musical GIFs from inside the app.

Photo-messaging app Snapchat has reportedly joined hands with third-party service TuneMoji to allow users to post musical Graphics Interchange Format (GIFs) to a personal chat or their Story.

Snapchat logo image created with Post-it notes. Image: Reuters

Snapchat logo image created with Post-it notes. Image: Reuters

TuneMoji shows a searchable gallery of GIFs which users would be able to set to different licensed songs and sounds from which users could select a messaging app they wish to share the musical GIF on, including Snapchat, Business Insider reported on Sunday.

The integration comes after Snapchat opened up to third-party developers with its full-fledged developer platform "Snap Kit" platform earlier in June.

However, users would not be able to open Snapchat and send musical GIFs from inside the app. So in order to send musical GIFs, users must have both TuneMoji and Snapchat downloaded on their devices.

But TuneMoji CEO James Fabricant claimed that the firm has been working on closer integrations with all its messaging partners, including Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp, the report added.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

also see

Snapchat

Snapchat reportedly testing a new redesign on Android, to release very soon

Aug 20, 2018

science

Biofuel

SpiceJet flies India's first partially biofuel-powered test flight from Dehradun

Aug 27, 2018

Radiology

Scientists design AI programme to spot commonly-missed lung cancer tumours

Aug 27, 2018

Hurricane Lane

After Hurricane Lane: How climate change is causing more storms over Hawaii

Aug 27, 2018

Bronze Age

Salt of the Alps: Hallstatt, an ancient Austrian mine, reveals Bronze Age secrets

Aug 27, 2018