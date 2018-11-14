Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 14 November, 2018 13:55 IST

Snapchat adds friendship profile and Bitmoji stories feature to improve interaction

Both the features have been released globally and would reach all users over the coming weeks.

Photo-messaging app Snapchat has introduced two new features — "Friendship Profiles" and "Bitmoji Stories" in an attempt to make the app more interactive and fun.

With "Friendship Profiles", Snapchat would hold content like images, videos, messages and links that users have saved in Chat with a friend or a group of friends, the company wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

Snapchat. Image: Pixabay.

Snapchat. Image: Pixabay.

"Each 'Friendship Profile' one will be unique, highlighting the most special moments you've shared and saved, showcasing relationship privately," the post said.

"Bitmoji Stories" are being introduced in English language only, as a new comic strip, starring Bitmoji avtaar of the Snapchatters themselves, with guest appearances from friends.

"Find new episodes of 'Bitmoji Stories' each week right in the 'Discover feed'," the post added.

Both the features have been released globally and would reach all users over the coming weeks.

