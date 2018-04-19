Snapchat has come up with a new way to generate ad-revenues. So far there have been ads only in the Discover section of the app, or if there were sponsored filters. Now Snapchat wants to expand that offering.

It is trying to do that by putting the ads right in the camera section itself. These ads are not any different from Facebook ads.

According to a Recode report, Snapchat's camera interface shows these sponsored ads, which prompt for user action above the camera button. On performing those actions the user is next prompted to install or purchase the app. Advertisers can determine the call of action according to their liking.

It is not known whether these ads can be disabled, as they are yet to be rolled out everywhere. This feature comes alongside other filters as well. But this is the first time where Snapchat is taking an effort to make the ads look like ads. Earlier the sponsored filters almost blended in with the other filters. The call to action buttons just above the camera ensures that users know it's an ad..

Snapchat had recently had cut down its workforce drastically where it was predicted to save at least $25 million. It had reportedly laid off 3,069 employees. The company also went through major workplace reorganisation where it had laid off at least 100 engineers.