Indo-Asian News Service 15 October, 2018 10:03 IST

Snapchat adds face filters for cats, just another place the kitties will now rule

Photo-messaging app Snapchat has rolled out new filters specifically for cats that will now make it look like your pet is wearing glasses.

The photo messaging app, known for its extensive collection of photo filters, revealed the newest update in a tweet, The Independent reported late on Saturday.

Snapchat's new cat filters.

"Lenses. For cool cats and their cool cats. Try them meow," the company wrote on the microblogging site Twitter, alongside clips of the new filters, which include devil wings, glasses, unicorn horns, flower crowns and animal ears.

According to filter creator Chris Higa, previously, the app's filters have only worked on humans and dogs.

To use the new cat-friendly filters, Snapchat users can simply click on their pet's face through the lens of the app, which will bring up lenses with a paw icon on them.

"I'm not sure my cat is a fan of the new Snapchat filters but I am sure I am," a user tweeted.

