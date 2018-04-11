Snap Inc. seems to be planning the launch of the next version of its Snap Spectacles.

The first generation of Spectacles, launched in 2016, could be used to record short record videos by just pressing a button. The recorded videos got saved into the Snapchat app which could then be imported or downloaded to share it on the Snapchat.

According to a report on the Verge, the new version of the Snap Spectacles has been mentioned as "wearable video camera" on the FCC website. The device descriptions labels the Snapchat glasses as "Model 002", reaffirming that the new spectacles will be the second version of the Snap glasses.

It is reported to come with 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 which will improve the file transferring capabilities.

An earlier report by Cheddar also mentioned about two upcoming version of Snap Spectacles, one to be launched in 2018 and another for 2019. The second generation Snap Spectacles are expected to come with improved performance and bug fixes whereas the third generation specs to be launched in 2019 will come with two cameras, GPS and will be priced around $300.